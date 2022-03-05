Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Declines By 30.6%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 24,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $135,153.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 312,812 shares of company stock worth $1,529,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.