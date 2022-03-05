Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

