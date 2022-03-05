UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 19,576.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Atotech worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $41,843,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $38,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.12. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

