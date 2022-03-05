Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after buying an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 780,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 355,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

