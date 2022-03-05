Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of MacroGenics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

