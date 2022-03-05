Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

