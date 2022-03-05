IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $125.38

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $125.38, but opened at $118.27. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $115.30, with a volume of 4,611 shares changing hands.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

