Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,510.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

