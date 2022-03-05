18,254 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.38 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

