Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 93,689 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,339 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,689 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 107.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

