Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.
NYSEARCA TLH opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $153.98.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.