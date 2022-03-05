Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

