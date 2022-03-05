Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.95. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.36 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.41.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

