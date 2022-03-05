Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 88,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 678,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

