Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $376.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.41. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.87 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

