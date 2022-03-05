First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Stake Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.65% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDMV. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

