StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,127 shares of company stock worth $749,214 and sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

