Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PEG stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,671,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

