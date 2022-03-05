Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $319.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $318.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

WDAY stock opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.04. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 45.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 13.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 54.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

