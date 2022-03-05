Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.