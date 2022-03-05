Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

