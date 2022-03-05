Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.40 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.13% of Schneider National worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,360. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.03.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

