Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 29,235 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

