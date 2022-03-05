Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,567 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.30% of Euronav worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after buying an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

