iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.62.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

