First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.19% of First Community worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

