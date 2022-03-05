Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stake Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.34% of Xperi worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Xperi stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

