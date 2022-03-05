AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of AeroVironment worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 84.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,710.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $128.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.