LPL Financial LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $2,262,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 466,052 shares during the period.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

