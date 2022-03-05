Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF alerts:

LEAD opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.