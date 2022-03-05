Tudor Pickering Lowers Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $54.87.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.