Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Pulmonx worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,217. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

