Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after acquiring an additional 711,616 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.