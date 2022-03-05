Morgan Stanley Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

BOX stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 540,914 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

