Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

PECO opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

