Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic American by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.