Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $217,550.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00.
OM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.
OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.