Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $217,550.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00.

OM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

