$0.43 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

