Craig Hallum Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $44.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.82% from the company’s current price.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. BOX has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.