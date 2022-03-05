Mark S. Bamford Sells 2,701 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Textron by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

