Insider Selling: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Senior Officer Sells 6,469 Shares of Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.88.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.