ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

