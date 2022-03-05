Ron L. Farnsworth Sells 7,000 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMPQ opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

