198,590 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -233.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

