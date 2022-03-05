Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 349,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

