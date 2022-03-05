Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,877 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 680.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 110,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after buying an additional 79,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

