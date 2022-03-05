BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 116.2% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

