Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.05. FOX reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

