Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $224.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.14. Target has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

