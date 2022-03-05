Brokers Issue Forecasts for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 562,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 333,438 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

