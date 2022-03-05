Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

